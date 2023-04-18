Do you have a winning Joe’s Pond Ice Out ticket?

WEST DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Joe’s Pond Ice Out Contest has a winner/s.

Unseasonably warm weather over the weekend helped nudge this year’s contest to a conclusion. Officials report that the ice officially went out Monday night (4/17) at 10:18 p.m.

They say it still could take up to a couple of weeks to finalize who made the closest guess.

The annual fundraiser for the Joe’s Pond Association has been going on for decades. The proceeds are split between the association and the winner/s. Upwards of 13,000 folks took part last year.

