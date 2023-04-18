Do you have a winning Joe’s Pond Ice Out ticket?

The Joe's Pond clock has stopped Monday night at 10:18 p.m. Courtesy: Joe's Pond Association.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WEST DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Joe’s Pond Ice Out Contest has a winner/s.

Unseasonably warm weather over the weekend helped nudge this year’s contest to a conclusion. Officials report that the ice officially went out Monday night (4/17) at 10:18 p.m.

They say it still could take up to a couple of weeks to finalize who made the closest guess.

The annual fundraiser for the Joe’s Pond Association has been going on for decades. The proceeds are split between the association and the winner/s. Upwards of 13,000 folks took part last year.

