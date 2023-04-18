Former Swanton hotel provides history lessons to local students

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Swanton said goodbye to a landmark building this week as the Hotel Riviere was torn down. As Elissa Borden explains, its rich history provided the perfect learning opportunities for local students.

Once a community hotspot in the Village of Swanton, The Hotel Riviere has been reduced to a pile of rubble after demolition this week. Before it was a mountain of debris the hotel’s location on South River Street was a landmark of sorts.

“It’s a little sad for the community based on what that building represented,” said Jason Barney, president of the Swanton Historical Society. He’s done extensive research on the place and shared stories of what he calls ‘The Riv.’

The hotel, as it was most recently known, dates as far back as the early 1800s. During the Civil War, it was used to house local soldiers before they were sent down to Bennington to fight.

“There are very few properties in Swanton or any town that have that sort of foundational history,” Barney said. “When you get into the more recent history, with Prohibition, there were times when the owner got pegged for selling alcohol illegally.”

The hotel was in its heyday during the Roaring ‘20s and became a draw for out-of-state visitors. lt reached its peak in the mid-20th century. But as the economy began to change and other local hotels went under, The Riv fell into disrepair. It’s been completely vacant for the past few years.

But it wasn’t done giving back to its community. Barney, who also teaches local history at Missisquoi Valley Union High School, incorporates it into his curriculum. “The students have stories of mom or dad or grandma or grandpa going to The Riv, a fight happening at The Riv, the cops going in, and all of that local lore is something that the students are interested in,” Barney said.

“I just found all of the old pictures and newspaper clippings so interesting,” said Mason Landry, one of Barney’s 10th-grade students who took a particularly strong interest in The Riv, which he says has taken on many names over the years. “WW Keys Hotel, The Barney House, The American House, The Adams House, The Riverview, and finally, The Riviere Hotel.”

Landry is fascinated by the building in its prime but also knows a thing or two about the two deaths linked to the property as well. He often writes about The Riviere and is even helping the historical society with an upcoming presentation. He was one of a few kids who got to go inside the structure to get pictures and video shortly before it came down. “It was an amazing experience to see where these people would have stayed, where they would have lived, and just what kind of life they had there,” Landry said.

What’s next for the property remains unclear. Village Manager Bill Sheets says the Swanton Village Trustees will oversee a requests for proposals from interested parties to determine the most appropriate use. He says more than likely, it will be housing.

Related Story:

Swanton village plans to demolish historic hotel

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.