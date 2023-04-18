‘I think I could do the job’: Sununu teases 2024 presidential bid

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - The GOP can’t win the White House on their own-- that was the stark warning issued by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu last week.

Sununu said at the National Rifle Association’s annual conference Friday that Republicans have to get the support of independent voters.

Sununu spoke to CNN Tuesday about a possible White House bid in 2024.

Gov. Chris Sununu/R-New Hampshire: So there’s always a way to do it. I, as a four-term governor, a record of success, I could work with anyone to solve any issue. And not because of me, because we’d build the right teams and we come with the right approach.

CNN Reporter: So you wanna be... you do wanna be president then?

Gov. Chris Sununu: I think I could do the job. Yeah.

Sununu has not yet officially declared his candidacy.

