‘I think I could do the job’: Sununu teases 2024 presidential bid

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu told CNN he thinks he could do the job of being president, but...
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu told CNN he thinks he could do the job of being president, but Republicans will need the help of independent voters to win the White House.(CNN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - The GOP can’t win the White House on their own-- that was the stark warning issued by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu last week.

Sununu said at the National Rifle Association’s annual conference Friday that Republicans have to get the support of independent voters.

Sununu spoke to CNN Tuesday about a possible White House bid in 2024.

Gov. Chris Sununu/R-New Hampshire: So there’s always a way to do it. I, as a four-term governor, a record of success, I could work with anyone to solve any issue. And not because of me, because we’d build the right teams and we come with the right approach.

CNN Reporter: So you wanna be... you do wanna be president then?

Gov. Chris Sununu: I think I could do the job. Yeah.

Sununu has not yet officially declared his candidacy.

Related Story:

Sununu tests the water for presidential run

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Monahan, 65, is facing murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed a woman who...
NY woman driven to wrong address fatally shot by homeowner, authorities say
Louis Fortier
Vt. man sentenced in Burlington murder; likely to spend life in hospital setting
A warning from firefighters to make sure your batteries for power tools and lawn equipment are...
Firefighters urge lithium-ion battery safety following Vermont fire
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
A push is underway to unionize the Ben and Jerry’s scoop shop on Church Street in downtown...
Workers say opioid crisis driving push to unionize Ben & Jerry’s scoop shop

Latest News

A traffic alert for folks planning to travel on Interstate 89 on Wednesday.
Traffic Alert: Rolling roadblocks on I-89 Wednesday
Everett Simpson
Vt. man convicted of kidnapping woman, child in NH
File image
NH authorities investigating fatal Meredith fire
Vermont ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s says it supports a plan to unionize by the workers at a...
Ben & Jerry’s supports Vermont workers’ unionization drive