Inmate dies at Springfield prison

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities are investigating the death of another inmate at the prison in Springfield.

Officials say David Mitchell, 46, had been jailed at Southern State since November on multiple charges including larceny. The Rutland man was found unresponsive in his cell Monday morning. The staff was unsuccessful in attempts to revive him. Officials say his death does not appear suspicious.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and an internal investigation is also underway. The state police and the defender general will also investigate.

Mitchell is at least the fourth inmate to die at the prison this year.

