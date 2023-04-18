Judge: Kidnapping suspect not competent to stand trial

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Shelburne woman accused of attempting to kidnap a toddler on a bus earlier this winter suffers from “significant delusions” and has a history of schizophrenia, according to her lawyer.

Police say Moyium Willomon grabbed a two-year-old boy from his mother’s arms on a bus in Burlington in February. Bystanders stepped in to help and the mother was able to grab her child back. Passengers helped keep the woman on the bus until officers arrived and took her into custody.

A judge Tuesday found Willomon not competent to face the kidnapping charge, He will decide at another hearing set for next month if she needs to be hospitalized.

Related Stories:

Shelburne woman pleads not guilty to kidnapping toddler

Woman arrested in attempted abduction on GMT bus

Bystanders step in to help as woman tries to snatch child from bus in Burlington

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.