Judge: Kidnapping suspect not competent to stand trial

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Shelburne woman accused of attempting to kidnap a toddler on a bus earlier this winter suffers from “significant delusions” and has a history of schizophrenia, according to her lawyer.

Police say Moyium Willomon grabbed a two-year-old boy from his mother’s arms on a bus in Burlington in February. Bystanders stepped in to help and the mother was able to grab her child back. Passengers helped keep the woman on the bus until officers arrived and took her into custody.

A judge Tuesday found Willomon not competent to face the kidnapping charge, He will decide at another hearing set for next month if she needs to be hospitalized.

