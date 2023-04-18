NH authorities investigating fatal Meredith fire

MEREDITH, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are investigating a fatal fire in the town of Meredith late Monday night.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. at a home on 33 Corliss Hill Road.

Firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. The body of a man was found later in the garage.

The NH State Fire Marshal’s Office says their initial investigation found nothing suspicious. The victim, who has not been identified, died of smoke inhalation according to the coroner.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.