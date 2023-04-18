Police investigating inmate death inside Vermont prison

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating an inmate death at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.

Police say around 9:30 a.m. Monday, they received a report of a 46 year-old man who was found unresponsive inside his cell. Police say emergency care was provided, but he was pronounced dead 40 minutes later.

Before his death, Police say the inmate told staff he was not feeling well and has troubling breathing.

His body was sent the a medical examiner’s office to determine his cause and manner of death.

Police will release his name once they notify family.

