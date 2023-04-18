Scott appoints Fitzko FPR comish

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott Tuesday announced the appointment of Danielle “Danny” Fitzko as the new commissioner of the Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation.

The Stowe resident has been the interim commissioner since January and has worked for FPR for 20 years.

She replaces Michael Snyder, who served as parks commissioner for 12 years and stepped down at the end of last year.

