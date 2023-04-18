Sen. Hassan visits border to discuss crossings

CANAAN, Vt. (WCAX) - A renewed effort to ease the significant increase in border crossing in our region. New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan recently visited the Swanton Sector.

She toured sections of the U.S. / Canadian border and talked with patrol agents about attempted crossings and trafficking.

Hassan says she will “keep working to support the efforts of our law enforcement personnel at both our Northern and Southern borders.”

Hassan said she’s trying to support border security. Earlier this year, she visited the southern border.

