Sen. Sanders holds town hall on child care crisis

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCAX) - Senator Bernie Sanders is holding a virtual meeting to talk about child care issues in America.

He’ll be joined by other lawmakers and advocates to talk about the child care worker crisis.

Sanders said many home care workers go without overtime pay, safe working conditions, and protections against sexual harassment. He says on average, child care workers make less than doggy daycare workers and pet sitters.

The town hall will be live-streamed on Facebook and Twitter.

