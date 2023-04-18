Serial car vandal suspect released again

Micael Bizuneh/File
Micael Bizuneh/File(Courtesy: Montpelier Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - An alleged serial vandal is out of prison again.

Micael Bizuneh, 33, has been accused of smashing up dozens of cars from Burlington to St. Johnsbury, and other communities in between.

After previous arrests, he has been released after being found not competent to face the charges. But Bizuneh doesn’t meet the criteria for inpatient mental health treatment either.

Bizuneh was released again on Friday from Washington County. The court order says he has to contact Northeast Kingdom Health Services for an intake appointment and follow-up treatment.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

