Spring weather muddies trails as VTrans fills potholes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Potholes and mud come to mind in the spring, and with the recent variety of weather, spring melting is underway. No one likes the sound of hitting a pothole, but for many, it becomes unavoidable when the snow melts.

VTrans starts patching potholes in January. So far in 2023, they’ve used 425 tons of asphalt patches. They’ve had less to fill than in previous years, with plow truck drivers and Vermonters reporting fewer problem spots. This time in 2021 and 2022 665 and 1120 tons of asphalt were already used respectively.

“In ‘21 and ‘22 we had some money that we carried forward and the legislature allowed us to utilize that for projects. So we put in culverts, we did a lot of paving, which I think has been beneficial to us because it’s beneficial to the traveling public,” said Todd Law with the Vermont Agency of Transportation.

Law says they’ve spent almost $500,000 on pothole repairs this year. By the time the season is over, Law said they can spend anywhere between $750,000 and $1M, a sizeable amount considering how short the season is.

“As the frost starts to leave the ground, a lot of times you get that water that builds up. It’s almost a bowl effect, you know, it’s frozen ground underneath and then you thaw the stuff on top and it has to thaw its way down,” said Law.

Vermonters who find walking or biking more their speed, they’ll likely encounter some spring changes of their own. Over 100 hiking trails are open in Vermont, but 54 trails are closed or flagged to proceed with caution.

“Trails are the most fragile out of any time of year because of the response. And so every footstep makes more of a difference this time of year than other times of the year,” said Claire Polfus with the Vermont Dept. of Forest, Parks, and Recreation.

Polfus said trekking too early can cause air pockets and erosion, creating more expensive repairs down the line.

Mountain bikers are on standby throughout the state as well. Some of the most trafficked networks are Cady Hill and Perry Hill, both of which are closed.

Vermont Mountain Biking Association executive director Nick Bennette said checking before going is important and if bikers see a noticeable rut they should turn around. And even if trails are open, riders might encounter mud and puddles this time of year.

“Stay on the trail because you’ll do much more damage if you end up riding off trail, trail widening,” said Bennette.

Both VMBA and FPR say checking online before going is important, as well as using common sense. Trails will start to open throughout the next few months, with the majority ready for use by memorial day.

