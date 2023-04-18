Traffic Alert: Rolling roadblocks on I-89 Wednesday

A traffic alert for folks planning to travel on Interstate 89 on Wednesday.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A traffic alert for folks planning to travel on Interstate 89 on Wednesday.

There will be rolling roadblocks between exits 9 and 11 in the Bolton, Waterbury and Middlesex areas. They will be in both the northbound and southbound lanes.

Delays will start at 9 a.m. but they are not expected to last longer than 15 minutes.

VTrans says the roadblocks are to allow the installation of new cable lines.

