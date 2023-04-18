Tree planting kicks off local Earth Month activities

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Burlington area organizations joined with community members Tuesday to plant trees as part of Earth Month activities.

“When I am thinking about the climate and how crazy things are -- what can I do about it? Well, we are doing it today,” said Duncan Murdock with the Intervale Center, which teamed up with the Winooski Valley Park District and volunteers to help plant 200 trees along the river at the Ethan Allen Homestead.

The Intervale Center received a $5,000 grant from the group One Tree Planted. “It’s for bank stabilization, it’s for water quality. The roots filter the water, capture soil. Did I mention habitat -- bird habitat -- carbon sequestration,” Murdock said.

Volunteers like Sofia Benito-Alston of Burlington say they use the trails and look forward to seeing the trees grow.” Vermont prides itself so much on being green and taking care of the environment, that I think it’s up to the community to do so as well -- as much it is to just nature being able to take care of itself,” Benito-Alston said.

Volunteers from Audubon Vermont say planting the native trees will eventually attract beneficial birds and insects. “They have co-evolved with our native insects for millions of years. They host a really high diversity and abundance of caterpillars and other insects that serve as bird food,” said the group’s Cassie Wolfanger.

The trees will start to leaf out in the coming weeks, doing their part to help the planet.

