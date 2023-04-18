UVM training students, faculty in emergency response

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new program is putting emergency medical equipment like defibrillators into more buildings at the University of Vermont and training campus community members on how to use them.

UVM Rescue carries AEDs, Narcan, and Stop the Bleed equipment like tourniquets when responding on campus and beyond. But now the new Cat E-Care program is designed to provide training to students and staff on the use of that equipment.

“Especially in light of recent events, unfortunately, having these supplies out is going to be great,” said Callum Becvarik, a UVM junior.

Squad members have responded to heart attacks and Stop the Bleed kits can be useful for a broken beaker in a lab or a mass casualty. They say they even respond to a few overdoses a year on campus. “Sure, you might not be using heroin, but you might be using something else, and it’s great to just have around,” Becvarik said.

Dozens of campus community members have already started training, practicing on fake limbs but working with real equipment.

“I mean, the goal is to just make UVM a safer place to be for everyone,” said Grace Donovan, a UVM senior, who helped launch the program through a Capstone Project. She says trained students and staff not only aid UVM, but the Burlington community at large. “UVM and Burlington are so intertwined that those people go out and make Burlington safer, too.”

Becvarik and his team hope more people jump on training opportunities so that when an emergency strikes, fellow students or staff, might be able to save a life. “The small points of training that can truly save a life and that really makes it easier to do our jobs,” he said

The school will start with 38 stations with the equipment but the goal is to have it in as many places on campus as possible.

