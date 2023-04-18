Vermonters rally at the Boston Marathon

BOSTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Scores of Vermonters took part in Monday’s Boston Marathon.

While they were a bit behind winners --Kenyans Evans Chebet and Hellen Obiri, they still held their own.

Mary Kate Drury, an accomplished cross-country skier turned marathoner shifted her focus to running in her fifth year of college when her eligibility for cross-country skiing ended. She says the sometimes overwhelming number of spectators-- including her family and friends-- is probably what’ll make Boston most memorable.

“Just seeing how many people come out and cheer-- it’s unbelievable. I’ve only done Vermont City and I thought we did an amazing job as a state getting spectators out there, and then you come here and it’s like, wow a lot of people. It was a rainy day and still there were people out there,” Drury said.

She came in with a time of 3 hours and 7 minutes.

