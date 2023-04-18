Vermonters rally at the Boston Marathon

File photo
File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Scores of Vermonters took part in Monday’s Boston Marathon.

While they were a bit behind winners --Kenyans Evans Chebet and Hellen Obiri, they still held their own.

Mary Kate Drury, an accomplished cross-country skier turned marathoner shifted her focus to running in her fifth year of college when her eligibility for cross-country skiing ended. She says the sometimes overwhelming number of spectators-- including her family and friends-- is probably what’ll make Boston most memorable.

“Just seeing how many people come out and cheer-- it’s unbelievable. I’ve only done Vermont City and I thought we did an amazing job as a state getting spectators out there, and then you come here and it’s like, wow a lot of people. It was a rainy day and still there were people out there,” Drury said.

She came in with a time of 3 hours and 7 minutes.

Related Stories:

Drury sets her sights on Boston

Unicorn couple renews vows at Boston Marathon finish line

Boston remembers deadly marathon bombing 10 years later

Burlington resident preps for Boston Marathon

Dartmouth-Hitchcock paramedic volunteers for Boston Marathon

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Monahan, 65, is facing murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed a woman who...
NY woman driven to wrong address fatally shot by homeowner, authorities say
Louis Fortier
Vt. man sentenced in Burlington murder; likely to spend life in hospital setting
A warning from firefighters to make sure your batteries for power tools and lawn equipment are...
Firefighters urge lithium-ion battery safety following Vermont fire
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
Fire destroyed a home in Walden.
Fire destroys Walden home

Latest News

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas/File photo
Welch joins colleagues in calling for Thomas ethics investigation
Due to UEFA Champions League soccer games, the Channel 3 News at 4 p.m. will air on our sister...
UEFA soccer coverage Tue., Wed. to move Channel 3 News at 4pm to WYCI
Leaders in Vermont are looking for more EV charging stations.
VTrans looks to expand EV charging locations in Vt.
Senator Bernie Sanders is holding a virtual meeting to talk about child care issues in America.
Sen. Sanders holds town hall on child care crisis