Vt. man convicted of kidnapping woman, child in NH

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man accused of kidnapping a mother and child from a mall in New Hampshire has been found guilty on all federal charges.

Everett Simpson was convicted in federal court Tuesday of two counts of kidnapping and two counts of carjacking.

Authorities said Simpson left a Bradford drug abuse treatment center in 2019, stole a car, and traveled to Manchester, New Hampshire. They say Simpson then randomly kidnapped the woman and her 5-year-old outside a mall and brought them to a White River Junction hotel, where he sexually assaulted the woman in front of the child and stole her car. He was later arrested in Pennsylvania.

Simpson represented himself during his federal trial over the last week. He has maintained that the mother agreed to meet him with him and their sex was consensual. The sexual assault charge will be tried in a separate state case.

Our Ike Bendavid is in federal court and he will have a full report tonight on the Channel 3 News starting at 4 p.m.

