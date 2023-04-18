Vt. researcher studies how early children’s personalities appear

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - How early in life do children’s personalities appear?

Most parents will tell you it starts pretty early -- when their children are infants -- and research from a Northern Vermont University professor backs that up.

Developmental psychologist Gina Mireault followed about 60 infants and collected information on their temperament. During follow-ups, those children were tested for things like curiosity. And researchers noticed that their temperament at just six months old significantly predicted childhood curiosity, which points to some children being born with that motivation.

Mireault says it means parents don’t have total control. “We have to respect and honor that infants come to the table with some predispositions and little personality biases of their own. And parents, the job the role of parents really is to honor that in their child and to try to figure out ways to be responsive and nurturing, and that those are going to differ from baby to baby even within the same family.

She says parents do have the power to help their children adapt and overcome difficulties and that those children sometimes do better than children who have sunny dispositions from the get-go.

