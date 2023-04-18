VTrans looks to expand EV charging locations in Vt.
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders in Vermont are looking for more EV charging stations.
State leaders are working with Drive Electric Vermont to find property and business owners interested in getting electric vehicle chargers.
There’s an online survey people can fill out to see the potential stations and services. There is money available to help with the installation and management of charging.
