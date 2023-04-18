VTrans looks to expand EV charging locations in Vt.

File Photo
File Photo(CHUTTERSNAP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders in Vermont are looking for more EV charging stations.

State leaders are working with Drive Electric Vermont to find property and business owners interested in getting electric vehicle chargers.

There’s an online survey people can fill out to see the potential stations and services. There is money available to help with the installation and management of charging.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Monahan, 65, is facing murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed a woman who...
NY woman driven to wrong address fatally shot by homeowner, authorities say
Louis Fortier
Vt. man sentenced in Burlington murder; likely to spend life in hospital setting
A warning from firefighters to make sure your batteries for power tools and lawn equipment are...
Firefighters urge lithium-ion battery safety following Vermont fire
A push is underway to unionize the Ben and Jerry’s scoop shop on Church Street in downtown...
Workers say opioid crisis driving push to unionize Ben & Jerry’s scoop shop
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter

Latest News

File Photo
Sen. Hassan visits border to discuss crossings
File Photo
Sen. Sanders holds town hall on child care crisis
File Photo
Spring weather muddies trails as VTrans fills potholes
Bill Stenger
Bill Stenger wants $250k restitution order dropped, pending new evidence