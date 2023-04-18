Wildlife Watch: A day in the life of a Vermont game warden

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is changing the way it recruits game wardens to open the profession to a wider range of applicants. Our Ike Bendavid joined a warden and his K-9 out in the field to see what the job is like.

A graduate of Essex High School, Specialist Dustin Snyder has been a Vermont game warden for 11 years.

“I wanted to protect something that I loved for the most part and the natural resources, it was a big part of that... drive to become a state game warden,” he said.

On a sunny spring day, I joined Snyder and his K-9 partner, Fletch, on a ride along through Franklin County.

“I signed on right at 6:30, tried to locate this injured deer,” Snyder said.

But as the morning continues, we hit the road.

“For me, I want to go straight to a body of water-- Lake Champlain, rivers, streams-- and check compliance for fishing regulations,” Snyder said.

With the ice recently thawed out in Lake Champlain, anglers are hitting the water at St. Albans Bay, which means if Snyder sees them fishing, he can check their licenses. He finds all the anglers on this day properly licensed.

We then patrol near a bridge where a boat is out on the water. Snyder says from the distance, they are in compliance.

“If they know we are out here patrolling, they might not try to intentionally violate the law or we could educate them on what the law actually is,” he said.

We then head north to Swanton to keep an eye on some areas that are closed due to spawning, and, of course, to let Fletch out to stretch his legs.

“He goes right to work. He starts looking,” Snyder noted.

Then a call comes in. That deer from earlier in the day was spotted on a dirt road near the border.

“We are gonna go take a look at an injured deer up in Highgate,” Snyder said. “There’s border patrol.”

Just off the road is the injured deer. Snyder suspects it was hit by a car. With no deer rehabilitators in the state, the warden decides the best course of action is to put the animal out of its misery.

“It’s obviously hurt bad, probably have a lot of internal damage to it,” he said. “That’s not how a normal deer acts.”

An unwelcome, but necessary part of the job.

Snyder says being a game warden you never know what’s going to happen.

“Our job duties change with our season... we might gear the gear towards fishing and recreational boater safety patrol this time of the year, but then eventually it’s going to switch into deer hunting patrol, and in ice fishing patrol, snowmobiling patrol, we might be pulled up to do an ATV surveillance area. So it just changes consistently... it never becomes mundane,” Snyder said.

Having Fletch as his partner adds other responsibilities.

“We assist in all gun-related crimes for evidence recovery or dogs... We help locate shell casings, guns, any kind of gun-related product that has powder on it. So we’re assisting in, you know, homicides, drive-by shootings, anything involving a gun-related crime,” Snyder explained.

Fish and Wildlife hopes to convince more people to consider working as wardens and they are changing the recruiting process.

“What we are trying to do is broaden the entry point to allow access to more people to bring them into the process,” said Col. Justin Stedman, a Vermont game warden.

Stedman says people from law enforcement and environmental backgrounds are still welcome, but they also want to open the door to people with real-world experience, letting people with five years of full-time work and a high school diploma apply. Of course, they still have to go through the yearlong training process that includes a stint at the police academy.

“There are many positives in bringing in people who have a different lived experience than you do or I do or anybody else that allows us to create a better, well-rounded warden service,” Stedman said.

These changes come at a time with only one opening in the warden service.

“We are doing it because we want to do it,” Stedman said.

If you are interested in becoming a warden, with the new rules, there will be several public meetings on recruitment. Click here for more information.

Click here for additional information about becoming a Vermont game warden.

