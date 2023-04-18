BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An upper level low pressure system will remain over the region for another day on Wednesday, bringing more cloudy and cool weather to the region. Wednesday will see a few spotty morning showers and the chance of a mountain flurry or two with skies becoming mostly cloudy through the afternoon hours. Skies will gradually clear out from south to north towards the end of the day with highs only in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Warmer weather returns to the region for the end of the week. Skies will be partly sunny for Thursday and into Friday. Highs will warm back up into the upper 50s and low 60s for Thursday and mid 70s by Friday. Clouds thicken up late in the day on Friday with the chance for a few showers by late in the day.

Heading into the weekend, Saturday is looking like the nicer of the two days. Skies will be partly sunny and breezy with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds thicken up and rain returns on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. The work week will start with additional showers on Monday, gradually clearing out heading into the middle of next week. Temperatures look to be close to normal through Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s.

