BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! We had quite the change in our weather pattern on Monday when that cold front came through with wet and cooler weather after we enjoyed that warm & sunny weekend. Now, with a sprawling upper-level low pressure system just slowly drifting eastward, the weather is going to remain cool & showery both today and through Wednesday. The rain showers will be fairly light, on & off, and widely scattered. And there will even be a few flurries in some of the higher mountain peaks, but they won’t amount to much.

Once that system drifts off to the east, we’ll get the sunshine back on Thursday. Temperatures will jump back up to near normal levels, if not a bit above normal. By Friday, highs will be in the 70s for many of us.

A frontal system will be moving in over the weekend with rain, but right now, it looks like it will hold off until Sunday. So, most of Saturday will be dry with sunshine, but it will be breezy out of the South. Then showers are a good bet for Sunday and into Monday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be narrowing down that weekend forecast for you over the next couple of days. -Gary

