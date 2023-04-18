Zoo welcomes 2 baby bat-eared foxes

Zoo officials say a female bat-eared fox named Frankie has delivered two strong and healthy...
Zoo officials say a female bat-eared fox named Frankie has delivered two strong and healthy male kits.(Cincinnati Zoo)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - The Cincinnati Zoo introduced two of its newest members to the community on Monday.

Officials at the zoo shared photos of two healthy male bat-eared fox kits which were born on April 6.

Both kits currently weigh over 240 grams and already have their eyes open, according to the zoo’s animal ambassador team. In less than a week, the pair is expected to start eating solid food.

The parents of the new babies, Frankie and Otis, have been mates for years. They have attempted to breed before but were not successful until now.

The team said they made all the necessary preparations once they found out the two were going to be parents for the first time.

The kits are already growing fast and zookeepers said they are trying to soak up every moment they can.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Monahan, 65, is facing murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed a woman who...
NY woman driven to wrong address fatally shot by homeowner, authorities say
A warning from firefighters to make sure your batteries for power tools and lawn equipment are...
Firefighters urge lithium-ion battery safety following Vermont fire
Louis Fortier
Vt. man sentenced in Burlington murder; likely to spend life in hospital setting
A push is underway to unionize the Ben and Jerry’s scoop shop on Church Street in downtown...
Workers say opioid crisis driving push to unionize Ben & Jerry’s scoop shop
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter

Latest News

Oklahoma authorities say they have shut down a black-market marijuana warehouse distribution...
State agents seize more than 7,000 pounds of marijuana in black-market pot bust
Investigators work at the scene of a deadly shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin,...
4 killed in Maine home; 3 wounded in linked highway shooting
A traffic alert for folks planning to travel on Interstate 89 on Wednesday.
Traffic Alert: Rolling roadblocks on I-89 Wednesday
New York City Police and Fire Department personnel cordon off an area in New York's Financial...
Parking garage collapses in NYC, killing 1; 5 injured
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said it has worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation...
After Alabama birthday shooting, hope and frustration