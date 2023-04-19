Advocates push for ban on products with ‘forever’ chemicals

Advocates of a bill to ban PFAS in products gathered at the Statehouse Wednesday.
Advocates of a bill to ban PFAS in products gathered at the Statehouse Wednesday.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Advocates are pushing for the passage of a bill that would ban so-called “forever” chemicals from certain consumer products.

Senate Bill 25 would ban textiles, clothing, personal care, and feminine hygiene products along with artificial turf that contains PFAS. The aim is to remove the harmful chemicals from the waste stream.

Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark says the measure would protect both consumer health and safety and the environment in the long run. “I welcome the opportunity to use the consumer protection act and the force of my office to help protect the environment and consumers here,” she said.

The bill would provide some time for supply chains to catch up. California and Washington have advanced similar bans on products.

The bill is currently in the House Human Services Committee and advocates are hoping that it can make it across the finish line before the end of the session in a few weeks.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

