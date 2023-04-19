Attempted inmate escape at NECC prompts statewide lockdown

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - An inmate at the Northeast Correctional Complex tried to escape Tuesday, prompting a statewide lockdown.

Channel Three News has pieced together, he’s the man accused of murdering Fern Feather last April.

Corrections officials say 44-year-old Seth Brunell failed to escape the St. Johnsbury prison and say he did not pose a danger to the public.

Per protocol all Vermont correctional facilities conducted an emergency headcount Tuesday and all inmates were accounted for.

State Police will investigate this incident.

Brunell has been behind bars for a year.

The high-profile stabbing case, prompted Governor Scott to issue a statement and then condemning violence against the transgender community.

