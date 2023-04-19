Burlington South End re-zoning plan gaining steam

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A major re-zoning proposal for Burlington’s South End that would allow developers to transform a parking lot into hundreds of units of housing, is gaining steam.

“When we talk with the employers and founders of businesses, ‘What’s the biggest thing that’s preventing you from hiring?’ The answer is lack of housing,” said John Caulo, a real estate consultant involved in the potential redevelopment of the South End.

He’s working with Hula developers Russ and Roxanne Scully, who own a 6.3-acre parking lot included in the re-zoning plan. They are envisioning a transformation of the lot into something beyond just parking, into a vibrant community with residents that would patronize existing businesses. The vision is a walkable neighborhood housing around 600 people close to existing services, including a bus line and the coming Champlain Parkway.

“We need to be able to provide housing for all the folks that don’t already have housing and do it in a way that we create a place that people are going to want to gather and live in and socialize,” Caulo said.

It’s the second attempt to expand housing in the area after voters rejected a similar effort nearly a decade ago. But supporters say the housing crisis now means there is more support now.

Burlington City Councilor Joan Shannon, D-Ward 5, says getting the project right will be key, including details like the height of the buildings and how they handle parking. Ultimately, the re-zoning from light manufacturing to residential would change about 25% of the current enterprise district. The question remains if that’s striking the right balance. “Do we want to take that much of our Enterprise Zone to do it or do we want to reign that in a little bit and still preserve the open land for some commercial and industrial development,” Shannon said.

The proposal from the Planning Commission also puts lots of emphasis on green building techniques and less reliance on vehicles. Parking structures would need to be designed so they could be renovated in the coming decades if Burlington evolves away from car dependence.

The City Council’s Ordinance Committee is looking at the proposal Thursday night with several meetings expected before heading to the full council for a vote.

