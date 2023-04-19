Burlington’s cannabis marketplace is quickly becoming crowded

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Years after craft breweries turned Vermont’s biggest city into a destination for hopheads, cannabis is doing the same for potheads. Since legal sales began last October, 12 stores have opened in the Queen City, or will soon — most near a four-block stretch downtown.

While the owners have high hopes of success, it remains to be seen whether there’s enough of an appetite to sustain so many shops.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Sasha Goldstein, who reported in this week’s issue about the crowded cannabis marketplace and strict advertising regulations that threaten to put a damper on the Burlington green rush.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.