Burlington’s cannabis marketplace is quickly becoming crowded

By Darren Perron
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Years after craft breweries turned Vermont’s biggest city into a destination for hopheads, cannabis is doing the same for potheads. Since legal sales began last October, 12 stores have opened in the Queen City, or will soon — most near a four-block stretch downtown.

While the owners have high hopes of success, it remains to be seen whether there’s enough of an appetite to sustain so many shops.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Sasha Goldstein, who reported in this week’s issue about the crowded cannabis marketplace and strict advertising regulations that threaten to put a damper on the Burlington green rush.

