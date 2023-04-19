College students to help new Americans navigate health care system

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new program at the University of Vermont and SUNY Plattsburgh is aimed at training students to help new Americans and refugees with chronic health conditions to access critical health care.

It’s called the Interprofessional Collaborative Health Access and Care Management Pilot Project and will draw from students in UVM’s exercise science and physical therapy program as well as social work students from SUNY Plattsburgh.

Ike Bendavid spoke to UVM’s Susan Kasser and SUNY Plattsburgh’s Julie Richards, about how the program works.

