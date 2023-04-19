Dartmouth football coach recovers from bike vs. car crash

HANNOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - The head of the Dartmouth football team is still recovering from a bike accident and had a leg amputated.

That’s according to Eugene “Buddy” Teevens’ wife, Kristen. She gave an update to the Dartmouth College Varsity Athletics.

Coach Teevens was hurt during a bike crash in Florida in March.

Kristen says Buddy has been so grateful for the amazing support he’s received. And she shares that because of the severity of the injury, his right leg had to be amputated.

Kristen says “Spinal cord injuries are challenging, and if anybody is up for the challenge, it is Buddy.”

