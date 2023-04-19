HealthWatch: Allergy season is back; How to manage your symptoms

File photo
File photo
By Christina Guessferd
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the budding out of trees and other plants, allergy season is once again in full swing.

One in four Americans suffer from hay fever, and warmer weather caused by climate change means the season -- along with itchy eyes and runny nose -- lasts longer.

Christina Guessferd spoke with Dillon Rybka, a CVS pharmacist, for some tips on how to nip those symptoms in the bud.

