Historic NH covered bridge damaged by driver

Windsor-Cornish Covered Bridge
Windsor-Cornish Covered Bridge(wcax)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CORNISH, N.H. (WCAX) - Police are looking for a driver who damaged a historic covered bridge over the Connecticut River.

Police say they got a call about damage to the Windsor-Cornish Covered Bridge Friday evening. The side support beam that was hit was repaired Wednesday and officials from the New Hampshire Department of Transportation have ok’d the bridge for traffic. Now, the police are looking for the person who did it.

“We believe it may have been a trailer that caused the damage. No other debris from the vehicle was found on the bridge, so that is what we are going on at this point. It’s believed the damage occurred in the afternoon hours Friday. At this time, we don’t have a suspect vehicle to follow up on,” said Cornish Police Officer Justin Vivian.

The bridge is the second longest covered bridge in the country and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Cornish Police Department.

