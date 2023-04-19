How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement

You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.(Pixabay)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - If you used Facebook between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022, you can fill out a claim to receive your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement.

If you were a Facebook user during this time, you can submit a claim until August 25. The claim form asks for some personal information and information about your Facebook account.

The settlement is open to anyone who had a Facebook account during that time, even if the account was deleted.

The payments given out will depend on how many settlement class members submit valid claims.

The final approval hearing for the settlement is on September 7, according to the claim website.

Multiple lawsuits were brought against Facebook by users who allege that the company shared their data with third parties such as business partners, advertisers and data brokers.

The litigation began after Facebook was involved in a privacy scandal in 2018 with Cambridge Analytica.

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has denied any liability or wrongdoing, according to the claim website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A warning from firefighters to make sure your batteries for power tools and lawn equipment are...
Firefighters urge lithium-ion battery safety following Vermont fire
A push is underway to unionize the Ben and Jerry’s scoop shop on Church Street in downtown...
Workers say opioid crisis driving push to unionize Ben & Jerry’s scoop shop
Kevin Monahan, 65, is facing murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed a woman who...
NY woman driven to wrong address fatally shot by homeowner, authorities say
Louis Fortier
Vt. man sentenced in Burlington murder; likely to spend life in hospital setting
Some college students had their cars towed because they parked in Burlington School District...
Parking problem: Drivers find cars towed after visiting Burlington beach

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Law enforcement continues to investigate a mass shooting at Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio...
Murder charges for 2 teens in Alabama Sweet 16 shooting
Students from the Hewitt-Trussville High School choir decided to check out the Thomas Jefferson...
High school choir goes viral after impromptu performance of the national anthem in DC
Students from the Hewitt-Trussville high school choir decided to check out the Thomas Jefferson...
High school choir goes viral after impromptu performance of the national anthem in DC
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2015, file photo, a person walks past pump jacks operating at the Kern...
1 out of 4 Americans live with polluted air, study says