New England power grid prepares for evolution in energy use

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Regional grid operator ISO New England says the region broke a record on Easter Sunday -- the lowest power usage in recent times. Officials say mild temperatures, combined with holiday gatherings and other factors, contributed to the low demand. It’s a phenomenon -- along with record-breaking summer peaks -- that will likely become more common in our energy usage patterns of the future.

“The clean energy transition, the transition that the states and society is looking for in New England is happening and it’s happening right now,” said Matt Kakley with ISO New England, which operates the power grid for the New England region. He says a new pattern is emerging -- record-breaking low demand for power in the spring -- and that the Easter record is a step in the right direction. “In terms of a modern time, this is the lowest that we have seen.”

On top of low demand from New Englanders, there was also an abundance of solar being generated in our region on that day, offsetting local demand for electricity.

But as spring marches on, the region enters what grid operators consider the peak season. The heat of summer typically drives up the demand for power, usually in the late afternoon/early evening. “We peak in July or August. Typically, we will get a heat wave sometime during those months,” Kakley said.

Operators say they try to make information available so consumers can see peaks coming, but it’s utilities that make the adjustments. “The key way we do that is with energy storage,” said Kristin Carlson with Green Mountain Power, the state’s largest utility.

GMP uses batteries to shave peaks so that consumers don’t have to change their habits. They can pull energy from powerwalls, EVs, or utility-scale batteries to avoid purchasing dirtier, more expensive power from gas or coal-fired plants. “Batteries are making the grid cleaner, more resilient, more flexible, and saving Vermonters money,” Carlson said.

Other utilities, like Vermont Electric Co-op, can shave peaks using stored energy, but they also manage demand in partnership with their customers. “To the extent that we can manage them, control that load, we can keep costs down,” said VEC’s Dan Potter.

When summer peaks hit, Potter says it means voluntarily delaying the use of major appliances, reducing A/C use when safe, or pre-cooling your house beforehand. But as the state adds more electric devices onto the grid like EVs and heat pumps, he says managing loads wlll become even more important. “To make sure those new devices don’t cost our members a lot more money. If they are on and charging during a peak time, it will cost more money,” he said.

Utilities also say they are watching energy usage patterns as Vermont electrifies. They say we soon could see more winter peaks during cold snaps as more heat pumps warm homes.

ISO New England says they also project the regional solar generation will likely double, which they expect to drive down demand for regional power on long summer days.

