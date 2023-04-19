Police: Fatal Fair Haven fire likely caused by woodstove

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a fire last month that claimed the lives of two Fair Haven residents was likely caused by a wood stove.

Fair Haven Police have now confirmed that Doug Savage, 79, and Elizabeth Smith, 90, died in the March 28 fire. Fire crews responded to the home on Griffith Pond Road just before 6 a.m. and later found the bodies inside the home.

Police say the coroner’s report indicated both died from smoke inhalation and fire-related causes. While the cause of the fire remains undetermined, officials believe it was accidental and related to the woodstove.

