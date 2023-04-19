Police looking for pickup truck who hit bicyclist

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
UNDERHILL, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police are searching for a hit-and-run driver, who sent a bicyclist to the hospital.

Police say the crash happened around 6:15 Monday night on Route 15 in Underhill, near Poker Hill Road.

Police say the 43-year-old victim was riding east when he was struck from behind by a white pickup truck.

The driver reportedly didn’t stop. Police say the truck has an extended cab with a rusted tailgate and possibly a broken passenger-side mirror.

