Police looking for pickup truck who hit bicyclist

UNDERHILL, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police are searching for a hit-and-run driver, who sent a bicyclist to the hospital.

Police say the crash happened around 6:15 Monday night on Route 15 in Underhill, near Poker Hill Road.

Police say the 43-year-old victim was riding east when he was struck from behind by a white pickup truck.

The driver reportedly didn’t stop. Police say the truck has an extended cab with a rusted tailgate and possibly a broken passenger-side mirror.

