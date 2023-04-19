South End neighborhood benefits from park improvements

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tucked away in Burlington’s South End, one of the city’s pocket parks Wednesday got a little TLC as part of Community Action Day.

There was a little love for a little park Wednesday as part of the second annual Community Action Day put on by a handful of Burlington organizations. The goal was to breathe a little life into the Champlain Street Park.

“There was a feeling that the space had really fallen into a state of disrepair and that people were not feeling safe, in all honesty, in the space,” said Burlington Parks and Rec Commissioner Nate Lantieri, who also lives in the neighborhood.

He says the space is a valuable neighborhood resource. Work began on the park in 2019 with grand plans for new seating and a playset in the works. “I know myself, like many others, this is the only place if you want to lay in grass, if you want to catch some sun or grow a garden,” Lantieri said.

But in addition to doing a little landscaping at the park, there was a bigger message shared at the event, pertaining to fair housing. “The connection between green space and housing might seem like a stretch to some people,” said Corrine Yonce with the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity. With Burlington’s limited housing stock, finding a place with private outdoor space can be tough. Yonce says that’s why having nice community spaces like this, is important. “If people don’t have choice in where they live, they might not have equal access to things like green space,” she said.

But green space is about more than just having a place to play frisbee, it’s about fostering a sense of community. “Of course, green space adds a lot to the community. It’s a space for people to come together, to meet each other, again, build that community resilience, the neighborhood sense of connection,” Yonce said.

That’s especially important in this neighborhood, which is said to be one of Burlington’s most ethnically diverse. Kim Carson, Burlington’s director of Race, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging, says this work helps create a feeling of belonging. “Belonging is in the eye of the holder and that’s really important that we really engage the community to see what belonging means to them,” she said.

Carson says racial disparities come into play in housing as well as green spaces, and that increasing access to both creates a healthier community. And CVOEO says it all starts with fair and equitable housing.

CVOEO has a lot of events lined up for Fair Housing Month.

