UVM aims for carbon neutrality by 2030

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont is committing to a carbon neutrality goal by 2030. Being carbon neutral means balancing how much carbon is emitted with how much carbon is absorbed from the atmosphere.

UVM’S President Suresh Garimella said their Comprehensive Sustainability Plan lays out strategies for decarbonization. That includes operations, governance and planning, and research and learning.

Garimella said the university will develop a program for “greening” campus labs, and reduce waste generated per campus user by 10% by 2035.

