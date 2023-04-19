UVM aims for carbon neutrality by 2030

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont is committing to a carbon neutrality goal by 2030. Being carbon neutral means balancing how much carbon is emitted with how much carbon is absorbed from the atmosphere.

UVM’S President Suresh Garimella said their Comprehensive Sustainability Plan lays out strategies for decarbonization. That includes operations, governance and planning, and research and learning.

Garimella said the university will develop a program for “greening” campus labs, and reduce waste generated per campus user by 10% by 2035.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A warning from firefighters to make sure your batteries for power tools and lawn equipment are...
Firefighters urge lithium-ion battery safety following Vermont fire
A push is underway to unionize the Ben and Jerry’s scoop shop on Church Street in downtown...
Workers say opioid crisis driving push to unionize Ben & Jerry’s scoop shop
Kevin Monahan, 65, is facing murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed a woman who...
NY woman driven to wrong address fatally shot by homeowner, authorities say
Some college students had their cars towed because they parked in Burlington School District...
Parking problem: Drivers find cars towed after visiting Burlington beach
Micael Bizuneh/File
Serial car vandal suspect released again

Latest News

File Photo
Vt. psychiatrist says base screen time on how you feel
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Police looking for pickup truck who hit bicyclist
health care
Challenges autistic individuals face accessing health care
prison
Inmate dies at Springfield Prison