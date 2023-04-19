UVM students host Eco Fair

UVM student organizations shared ideas about creating sustainable communities at Wednesday's...
By Kiana Burks
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s Earth Week at the University of Vermont and campus organizations gathered Wednesday to celebrate the environment and sustainability at the university’s 2023 Eco Fair.

The event at the Davis Center featured student organizations and other groups like Green Mountain Transit and The Chittenden Solid Waste District. The goal -- to put the spotlight on the environmental impacts of waste, transportation, and food, while providing students with information and resources on sustainability.

“It’s really great talking to students who don’t know some of the stuff and highlighting this because most of the time when they find out about something they get really excited and they say I didn’t know we can do that here at UVM. We can really inform them about things like reuse things about food waste, things about sustainable transportation, sustainable building,” said Corey Berman, UVM’s recycling coordinator.

The Earth Week festivities at UVM will continue until the 23rd.

