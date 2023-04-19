Vt. deer age data released by Fish and Wildlife

Vermont Fish and Wildlife is releasing data on the ages of deer killed in the 2022 hunting season, thanks to deer teeth.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Fish and Wildlife is releasing data on the ages of deer killed in the 2022 hunting season, thanks to deer teeth.

Hunters who provided the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department with a tooth from their deer can now find out how old their deer was by visiting the department’s website.

Biologists say more than 1,800 deer teeth were accepted last year. That added to the youth and November seasons means biologists got accurate ages for more than 2,700 deer. The oldest deer was a 19-year-old doe.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A warning from firefighters to make sure your batteries for power tools and lawn equipment are...
Firefighters urge lithium-ion battery safety following Vermont fire
A push is underway to unionize the Ben and Jerry’s scoop shop on Church Street in downtown...
Workers say opioid crisis driving push to unionize Ben & Jerry’s scoop shop
Kevin Monahan, 65, is facing murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed a woman who...
NY woman driven to wrong address fatally shot by homeowner, authorities say
Louis Fortier
Vt. man sentenced in Burlington murder; likely to spend life in hospital setting
Some college students had their cars towed because they parked in Burlington School District...
Parking problem: Drivers find cars towed after visiting Burlington beach

Latest News

The head of the Dartmouth football team is still recovering from a bike accident and had a leg...
Dartmouth football coach recovers from bike vs. car crash
Vermont Fish and Wildlife is releasing data on the ages of deer killed in the 2022 hunting...
Vt. deer age data released by Fish and Wildlife
The University of Vermont is committing to a carbon neutrality goal by 2030.
UVM aims for carbon neutrality by 2030
Phones are never too far from people’s hands these days but is there an amount of screen time...
Vt. psychiatrist says base screen time on how you feel
The head of the Dartmouth football team is still recovering from a bike accident and had a leg...
Dartmouth football coach recovers from bike vs. car crash