Vt. deer age data released by Fish and Wildlife

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Fish and Wildlife is releasing data on the ages of deer killed in the 2022 hunting season, thanks to deer teeth.

Hunters who provided the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department with a tooth from their deer can now find out how old their deer was by visiting the department’s website.

Biologists say more than 1,800 deer teeth were accepted last year. That added to the youth and November seasons means biologists got accurate ages for more than 2,700 deer. The oldest deer was a 19-year-old doe.

