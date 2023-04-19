Vt. psychiatrist says base screen time on how you feel

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Phones are never too far from people’s hands these days but is there an amount of screen time that becomes unhealthy? According to Dr. Andrew Rosenfeld, a psychiatrist and associate professor at UVM, it’s important to look at how that time is being spent.

Getting likes, scrolling videos, and sharing pictures are habits that feel like an extension of our existence for some.

“I’m a college student I’m also doing marketing for a business, I’m always on my phone, I use it on everything,” said Skieanne Miner of Waterbury.

The key to screen time and social media is balance.

“I try to keep it away from me as much as I can if it needs to be charged I try to keep it in my room when it’s not in my vicinity,” said Miner.

“I think it I have a good relationship it doesn’t dominate my life at all,” said Liz Raveche of Shelburne.

“One interesting question to ask is, How much control do I have over the phone? And how much control does the phone have over me?” said Dr. Andrew Rosenfeld with the University of Vermont Medical Center.

UVM psychiatrist Dr. Andew Rosenfeld emphasizes research around screen time is only around ten years old; smartphones were only connected to the internet around 15 years ago. And many apps, like TikTok and Instagram, are much younger than that.

“Even though they’re changing our brains, they’re changing really slowly. So 10 or 20 years or even 50 or 100 years of social media or computers or technology is not showing up in the ways that our brains operate on a day-to-day basis from an evolutionary genetic standpoint,” said Dr. Rosenfeld.

Rosenfeld said the human brain wasn’t designed for constant stimulation and can get overwhelmed easily. Spending time on screens, specifically social media, can improve connectivity, creativity, and community. But it can also be disastrous for self-image and increase anxiety.

Many might look at their screen time on their smartphones and say a lot of it is spent at work and for work.

“We can ask is this actually helping my work, either productivity or connectivity, like community or some other goal? It might be interfering. Like we might think that we’re talking more, but are we moving things forward? Is it meaningful use?” said Dr. Rosenfeld.

Social media and screens engage users because there’s always something to look at. Rosenfield said weighing the costs and benefits of having time away could be helpful.

“A pause, even a five-minute pause in your day, can help with that. An actual sort of abstinence period of taking a day or a week or a couple of weeks off of social media, I think is relatively illuminating to say, Oh, I missed that. I’m less connected to these important people or I really don’t miss my news feeds. When I go back. If I go back, I’m gonna do things a little bit differently,” said Dr. Rosenfeld.

Users might think there’s a magic number of screen time a day that means your phone is working for you. Rosenfeld said there isn’t a specific marker, but if users are spending more than eight hours a day it might be worth reflecting on what it’s being used for.

For kids on phones, the recommendations are different. Dr. Rosenfeld said that because of the fact that research on screen time is so new, young people and children are leading the way in experimenting with new technology and more screens.

Rosenfeld explains that social media and devices are part of the social fabric of young people, but they might be looking to adults for behavior to model. He encourages conversations about where social media and screens are on the spectrum from helpful to hurtful.

“I would be more likely to recommend, let’s set some limits to begin with and see how things go. If you’re finding that ten minutes of Snapchat is going great. Then maybe we try 30 minutes today. But if you’re finding that ten minutes is causing you to cry every time afterward and feel terrible about yourself. Let’s maybe yeah, save that for next year. Yeah, I think like having a pretty frequent check-in is important because it changes very quickly,” said Dr. Rosenfeld.

Rosenfeld said social media use can be different from one child to the next and signs that social media is problematic could be if their screen is taken away and they have a strong reaction.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.