BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a few days of cloudy skies, we’ll be back to some sunshine heading into Thursday. Clouds will clear out early Thursday morning with chilly temperatures early on in the mid to upper 30s. Temperatures will warm up to seasonal levels under sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s by the end of the day.

Temperatures look to be even warmer for Friday with increasing afternoon clouds and the chance of a passing late day or evening shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be well into the mid 70s. Saturday will be the better of the two weekend days with a mix of sun and clouds. Any additional rain will hold off until Saturday night. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Skies will be cloudy on Saturday night with rain developing. Sunday will start out with periods of rain. It will also be cooler for the second half of the weekend with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

We may see some lingering showers to start the work week on Monday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll get some sunshine back on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs remaining in the mid to upper 60s. The next chance of rain showers will happen towards the end of the week with mostly cloudy skies on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be warming up a bit with temperatures in the low 60s.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.