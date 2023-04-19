BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! Typical for mid-April, the weather will be going through a whole bunch of changes over the next few days.

Today will be a lot like yesterday - lots of clouds, scattered showers (of both the rain AND snow variety!) and cool temperatures. This is all thanks to the sprawling upper-air disturbance that will be slowly drifting eastward across the region today. By the end of the day, it will finally start drifting far enough off to the east that the skies will begin to clear out. That clearing will continue overnight and into Thursday when we’ll get the sunshine back along with a return to more normal temperatures (normal high in Burlington is now 57°).

Temperatures will take a huge jump on Friday as most of us get back into the 70s again for highs. There will be lots of sunshine again, and it will be breezy out of the south. There is a chance for a late day shower, or even a thunderstorm or two.

The weekend will start out okay . . . still warm on Saturday, but there will be a mix of sun & clouds. Then a cold front will come through with wet weather Saturday night into Sunday. A few showers may linger into Monday, when it will be getting cooler again. It will stay cooler into Tuesday under partly sunny skies.

Hang in there for one more day before we get back to some of that “summer preview” weather like we had last weekend! -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.