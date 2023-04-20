Application opens for $85M in economic development funding

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Applications are being accepted for expanded economic opportunity in Vermont thanks to the “10% in Vermont” program from Treasurer Mike Pieciak.

The goal is to invest 10% of the state’s average daily cash balance into economic development.

Pieciak said he and the Local Investment Advisory Committee have identified housing, the reduction of Vermont’s carbon footprint, and social equity, as lending priorities under the expanded program.

Applications are due June first.

