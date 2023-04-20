Charges dropped against Alec Baldwin in fatal ‘Rust’ set shooting, reports say

(Gray News) - Criminal charges against actor Alec Baldwin related to the fatal on-set shooting of a cinematographer have been dropped, according to multiple reports.

Baldwin had been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter after Halyna Hutchins was killed Oct. 21, 2021, on the New Mexico set of the film “Rust.”

NBC News and AFP News Agency reported Thursday that Baldwin’s lawyers made the announcement that charges had been dismissed.

Baldwin, who was starring and producing, was practicing a scene involving a gun when it went off. Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza also was injured.

