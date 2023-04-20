Clinton County to participate in national health survey

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Clinton County, New York, is one of 15 counties in the entire country selected to participate in a national health survey that begins at the end of May.

Each year, only 5,000 residents nationwide are chosen to participate in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, which is conducted by the National Center for Health Statistics, part of the CDC. The survey, which includes home interviews and actual physical exams, provides a wealth of important data about many of the major health and nutritional issues affecting various populations.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Molly Flynn, a public health educator with the Clinton County Health Department, about their role in the research.

