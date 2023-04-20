Clinton County to participate in national health survey

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Clinton County, New York, is one of 15 counties in the entire country selected to participate in a national health survey that begins at the end of May.

Each year, only 5,000 residents nationwide are chosen to participate in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, which is conducted by the National Center for Health Statistics, part of the CDC. The survey, which includes home interviews and actual physical exams, provides a wealth of important data about many of the major health and nutritional issues affecting various populations.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Molly Flynn, a public health educator with the Clinton County Health Department, about their role in the research.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police responded to the YMCA building on College St. Wednesday.
4 arrested for squatting at former Burlington YMCA
Seth Brunell/File
Attempted escape at St. Johnsbury prison prompts statewide lockdown
Windsor-Cornish Covered Bridge
Historic NH covered bridge damaged by driver
Police looking for pickup driver who hit cyclist
Kevin Monahan, 65, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.
Neighbor: Man in wrong-turn shooting disliked trespassers

Latest News

A celebration of the new Moran Frame will be hosted on the Burlington waterfront. Today Mayor...
What should $6M Moran FRAME be used for? Not climbing, city says
File photo
Will VSU rebranding effort make a difference?
SDF
NH students shoot for the stars with help from NASA scientist
File photo
Vt. House gives preliminary nod to clean heat bill