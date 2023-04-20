DOC: 7 prison deaths so far this year

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A total of seven inmates have died in Vermont prisons so far this year, according to the Department of Corrections, and six of them happened at the prison in Springfield.

Officials say the most recent happened Monday when David Mitchell, 46, was found unresponsive in his cell during a check that morning at the Southern State Correctional Facility.

DOC Commissioner Nick Deml says Mitchell was treated by medical personnel twice that morning and corrections staff were present for the medical visits. He says of the more than 1,300 people incarcerated in the state prisons, at least 1,000 suffer from chronic or complicated medical issues. “The number of sick visits -- the number of sick slips -- have gone up nearly 30% year over year. That follows the demographic changes we’re seeing as people are getting older and getting sicker, they’re needing medical attention more often, more frequently,” he said.

The increasing number of deaths at the Springfield prison comes as superintendent Mike Lyon was recently placed on leave following misconduct allegations. The DOC says the investigation is not related to any inmate deaths at the facility.

The investigation into Mitchell’s death is still ongoing and the cause of death has not been released.

