Driver plows through West Lebanon bus stop

Police say a woman driving a van careened through an Advance Transit bus stop on South Main...
Police say a woman driving a van careened through an Advance Transit bus stop on South Main Street Thursday.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say a crash Thursday morning in West Lebanon was a close call.

Police were called to South Main Street a little after 9 a.m. after they say a woman driving a van careened through an Advance Transit bus stop, coming to a stop across the street. Police say the woman was taken to the hospital for evaluation after appearing confused and saying she did not know what happened.

“The fortunate part of this incident was it being at 9:15 in the morning, that the bus stop didn’t have any pedestrians waiting for the bus or no other bystanders were injured. So, we are very lucky there,” said Lebanon Police Chief Phil Roberts.

He says a ticket for reckless driving could be issued and that it will be reported to the DMV, which could result in the driver having to re-take her road test.

