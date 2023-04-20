H.S. scores and highlights for Wednesday, April 19th
Busy day around the state
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOYS LACROSSE
South Burlington 12, Middlebury 10
Rice 13, Mt. Mansfield 6
Essex 14, BFA - St. Albans 6
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rice 12, Colchester 9
St. Johnsbury 20, Milton 9
Hartford 10, U-32 8
SOFTBALL
Rice 18, Spaulding 3
St. Johnsbury 16, Hartford 4
BASEBALL
Middlebury 9, Burlington 8
Missisquoi 2, North Country 0
GIRLS TENNIS
CVU 5, South Burlington 2
BOYS TENNIS
CVU 5, South Burlington 2
