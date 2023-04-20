H.S. scores and highlights for Wednesday, April 19th

Busy day around the state
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOYS LACROSSE

South Burlington 12, Middlebury 10

Rice 13, Mt. Mansfield 6

Essex 14, BFA - St. Albans 6

GIRLS LACROSSE

Rice 12, Colchester 9

St. Johnsbury 20, Milton 9

Hartford 10, U-32 8

SOFTBALL

Rice 18, Spaulding 3

St. Johnsbury 16, Hartford 4

BASEBALL

Middlebury 9, Burlington 8

Missisquoi 2, North Country 0

GIRLS TENNIS

CVU 5, South Burlington 2

BOYS TENNIS

CVU 5, South Burlington 2

