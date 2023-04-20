‘Lower that baby’s voice’: Passenger has meltdown on plane because of crying infant

A man on a Southwest flight causes quite a scene due to a crying baby on the plane.
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Flights aren’t comfortable for most people, especially babies.

They let out their frustrations the only way they know how: by screaming.

One passenger on a Southwest flight got fed up with a crying infant and had his own epic meltdown.

It’s difficult enough listening to a baby cry while on the ground let alone up in the air. It can turn even a grown man into a crybaby himself.

“We are in a ******* tin can with a baby in a *** **** echo chamber,” the man was caught on video saying.

When he was told to lower his voice by airline staff, he responded saying they should “lower that baby’s voice.”

Mark Grabowski was a passenger on the same flight. Even while recording a video of the events, he couldn’t stifle a smile.

The Southwest flight from Baltimore to Fort Lauderdale was circling due to bad weather.

Grabowski said the baby had been crying for about half an hour when the unidentified passenger blew up.

He said most of the people on the flight were against the man’s outbursts.

Online commenters also shared their opinions on the man’s meltdown.

“The only baby on that flight is the grown adult having a petulant meltdown,” one person said.

Another person said the man “said the quiet part out loud.”

Even the woman traveling with the man seemed to get tired of his ranting, as she put her head in her hands during the altercation.

The crying baby was distanced from the irate guy. Grabowski said the party with the baby was taken to the front of the plane, and people willingly gave up their seats for them.

The plane was diverted to Orlando, and police there spoke with the angry passenger but did not arrest him.

Southwest released a statement on the incident saying they “appreciate the patience” of the other customers who had to “experience such unacceptable behavior.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

