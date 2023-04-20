N.Y. officers increase patrol on 4/20

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - More officers will be out in New York as a precaution for 4/20. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, between 2009 and 2018, of the drivers killed in crashes and tested, the presence of cannabis had nearly doubled.

In 2018, 46% of drivers who were killed in crashes and were tested for drugs, tested positive.

Governor Kathy Hochul said, “Drug-impaired driving is a reckless, dangerous choice that puts everyone on our roadways at risk”

As a result, more New York State police and local law enforcement are expected to be on patrol Thursday.

